Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

For tonight’s Let’s Try It, Michelle and Taminique are showing off beautiful summer styles from Maurices. Taminique is starting off with the Paisley Halter Maxi Dress and Michelle is starting off with the Floral Halter Neck Midi Dress.

What Taminique likes best about her first dress is the cut and shape of the dress. She feels that it really flatters her body type. Michelle points out that she likes that Taminique’s dress is a halter in the front but not in the back.

While Taminique is trying on her next dress Michelle is showing off her dress. A highlight of this dress for Michelle is the ‘Wendy Darling’ asymmetrical cut. She also likes the layers of the dress and how the back of the dress doesn’t sit directly on her neck.

Taminique’s next dress is the Floral Maxi Dress. Taminique loves everything about this dress. She loves the color, floral print, and the tie up tassels on the front. Michelle will be wearing her second dress later this week, but it is the 24/7 ruffle strap midi dress. This dress is a soft pink dress that truly can be worn 24/7.

Taminique’s final outfit is not a dress but actually a pair of jeans. She is showing off the Edgely Cropped High Rise Slant Hem Jean. Taminique absolutely loves the slant hem on the jeans and says it was a deciding factor for her.

Maurices has great women’s clothes, but they also have a tween collection with Evise. Those clothes come in sizes 7-14 and they are both stylish and comfortable. To check out these clothes and more, please head to maurices.com.