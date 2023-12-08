Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our next stop on the GDS Holiday Gift Guide is Steel Heart LTD in Harvard Illinois. Owner Gretchen Peczkowski shares that they have been in business for 26 years and it started when her husband started designing garden décor. Their store offers wholesale and retail along with beautiful gardens that people can walk through. They also have gardening clubs for garden lovers. Some upcoming events they have going on include a kid’s shopping with Santa’s elves’ event, Men’s Shopping Day, and the Blue Light Special. Steel Heart LTD is located at 10308 N US Highway 14 Harvard, Il. You can check out their website at steelheartltd.com. Enter to win a beautiful bird feeder from Steel Heart LTD at GoodDayStateline.com.

Sponsored By Steel Heart LTD