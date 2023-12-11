Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This time of year, you’re probably spending your weekends shopping, baking, spending time with family, or all the above. Michelle and Taminique definitely incorporated all of these activities into their weekends. Taminique started off her weekend with getting her nails done and going Christmas shopping. She bought a pair of shoes and got a blue French tip for Christmas. Then on Saturday, she went to Chicago to go to the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville. She says that it was so much fun, but she recommends not eating beforehand because there is so much delicious food to enjoy there. Taminique wrapped up her weekend by enjoying some hot chocolate and some holiday movies. Michelle kicked off her weekend by celebrating her nephew Anderson’s 9th birthday. She made a super cute 9 cookie and Anderson loved his Target gift card. Michelle was also working the Ice Hogs game for the teddy bear toss and then she watched a movie on Sunday. We would love to hear how you spent your weekend by sharing your pictures on Facebook!