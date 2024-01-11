Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, a lot of people have been giving Jo Koy a hard time about how he hosted the Golden Globes, but Steve Martin has come to his defense. Steve said, ‘I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live award show.’ He added that it’s a difficult job and not for the squeamish. Also tonight, Selena Gomez shares that she’s taking a break from social media. She shared a video on Instagram saying that she’s focusing on what really matters with her boyfriend Benny Blanco. Finally, Michael Strahan took a lot of time off Good Morning America last fall and this morning he revealed why. His daughter is currently undergoing treatment for medulloblastoma. She underwent emergency surgery to remove the mass the day before her 19th birthday in October. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline. Insta-Chat is brought to you by Beloit Health System, the only hospital in the area to be awarded an ‘A’ quality and safety rating by Leapfrog.

