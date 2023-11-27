Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We hope everyone had an amazing Thanksgiving weekend and spent it with food, friends, and family like we did. Taminique spent her long weekend by heading back home to Ohio. She got to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family, and she also celebrated her sister’s birthday by heading to a salt cave. She loved spending time with her family, but she was not a fan of the long drive she had to make.

Michelle kicked off her holiday last Wednesday when she went to her brother’s house to make some Thanksgiving desserts with her nephews Anderson and Maddon. On Thanksgiving her niece Gracie got into a bit of a mess when she tried to feed her stuffed animals salad dressing.

Michelle then worked in the Rockford IceHogs game on Friday before participating in Stroll on State with producer Sydney on Saturday. She was so excited to see so many GDS viewers and we can’t wait to announce the winner of the Volo tickets tomorrow. We would love to hear how you spent your weekend by sharing your pictures on Facebook!