Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Stroll on State is about to celebrate their 11th year and Kristen Paul and Julie Huber are showing us the finishing touches. Julie says that they think about Stroll on State year-round, but September is really when they hit the ground running on all the preparation. She says that there will still be a lot of the tried-and-true favorites of Stroll on State, but they are excited to bring lots of new elements that people will really love.

Julie shares that her favorite thing about Stroll on State is the community of volunteers who continue to show up year after year. She also loves giving back to the Rockford community.

Kristen Paul shows Michelle how to make some bows for Stroll on State. Kristen shares that they make hundreds of bows every year for sponsor gifts and giveaways. Stroll on State kicks off this Saturday at 2:00pm in Downtown Rockford.

You can catch Michelle and Sydney at City Hall with Letters to Santa and if you get a picture with them, you can be entered to win a special family four pack to the Volo Museum.

To see all the exciting things happening at Stroll on State, head to strollonstate.com.

Sponsored By Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau- Stroll on State