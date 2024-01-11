Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Valentine’s Day will be here before we know it, so we all have love on our minds. Glamira.com released a study to show the most fashionable places in the world to propose according to social media. Taking the list at #1 is Paris, France which is Taminique’s number one place to get proposed to with Bali and Sydney coming in second and third place respectfully. Do you agree with the places on the list? Let us know if you have any dream proposal location. If you know of any trending topics you would like for us to talk about, send us an email at gds@fox39.com.