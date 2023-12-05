Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Picture this, you have no idea what to get for a Secret Santa gift, you still need to find an ugly holiday sweater for the office Christmas party, and you’re still looking for Christmas décor. All of this may seem overwhelming but going to a Goodwill of Northern Illinois can make all this a one stop shop. Senior PR Marketing Director Shannon Harper walks Michelle around the store to show off the great stocking stuffers, sweaters, décor, and unconventional gifts. To find the nearest Goodwill near you, head to their website at goodwillni.org.