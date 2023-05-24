Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Summer is just around the corner and what’s a better hobby to learn this season than scuba diving? Loves Park Scuba is a great place to take scuba lessons for the first time or to refresh on your current skills. Their summer classes start June 1, and they make it so easy to get certified. Loves Park Scuba even certifies the fire department. They have two scuba trips planned right now for divers. This August there is a trip to the Straits of Mackinaw Shipwreck for those with advanced diving certifications and in November there will be a 7 all inclusive night and dive package to Cozumel for both divers and non-divers. For more information, please head to lovesparkscuba.com.