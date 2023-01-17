Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

If you know a middle or high schooler with an awesome talent then they must throw their hat in the ring for the 815 Rising Stars Talent Show! The Golden Apple Foundation is hosting the 815 Rising Stars Talent Show and they’re accepting video submissions until January 23rd. 20 finalists will be chosen and announced on February 10th. The talent show will air on February 24th and 1st place will receive $500 with 2nd and 3rd place receiving $250 and $100 respectively. Voting for the talent show is from February 24th-March 4th and submissions may be sent to goldenappleofrockford.com/talent. Golden Apple Foundation would also like everyone to know that City Tins are still available for $30.