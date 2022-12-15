Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Vanessa from Rockford Dance Company stops by Rush Creek Distilling Spirit Day to cheers to their Nutcracker success with Sugar Plus Fairy Martinis. Vanessa breaks down the classes that are available for 2023 and we hear all about an exciting Nutcracker performance the Company held for local bilingual students.

Vanessa prides herself on the talent that is available at the Rockford Dance Company and the training that they offer. Registration for 2023 is open now and they offer classes for people of all ages.

Vanessa mentions how dance is a great way to get fit and have fun at the same time. The first class is free so there is no risk to trying it out.

To register for any of the classes visit rockforddancecompany.com or call (815) 963-3341.