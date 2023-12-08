Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Every kid loves to meet Santa during the holiday season but at the Summerfield Zoo they can meet some of the reindeer that help Santa deliver presents all over the world! Rick Anderson tells us that they open for the Christmas season the weekend before Thanksgiving and they close the day before Christmas Eve. The Summerfield Zoo has all the reindeer that we know and love along with some baby reindeer. Rick shares that they even have an obstacle course for the baby reindeer that they call ‘reindeer flight school.’ Whenever anyone enters the Reindeer Barn, they get a special reindeer cookie to feed the reindeer. The Summerfield Zoo also has a ton of photo ops, Santa and the elves come to visit, Mrs. Claus’ kitchen is open with treats like hot chocolate, a retail store, and more. You can visit the Summerfield Zoo at 3088 Flora Rd, Belvidere, Il and you can check out their website at summerfieldfarmandzoo.com.