We’ve got a jam packed Let’s Try It! tonight and we’re starting off with adorable phone cases from Cocomii. These Cocomii phone cases are square shaped and are rugged enough to protect your phone. Cocomii makes cases for Apple and Samsung. We’re also trying out the Baketivity Red Velvet Cupcake kit. Baketivity has baking kits that give step-by-step instructions to make baking fun and easy. Lastly, we’re trying chocolate botanicals from ‘Yes Cacao.’ These organic and vegan chocolates are used for medicinal and therapeutic purposes. You can enter to win some of these items on our contests page.