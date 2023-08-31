Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We are almost done with Tailgate week, but we had to make the perfect tailgate week cocktail for Spirit Day. It is called Da Bears cocktail and you can check out our recipe below. Spirit Day is sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard Illinois. Scott Leber is also giving everyone the rundown in the sports world for Overtime tomorrow night.

Da Bears

(makes 2)

2 oz Polar Blast Hawaiian Punch

2 oz Vanilla Vodka

2 oz White Cranberry Juice

1. Combine ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

2. Strain into chilled glasses

Sponsored By Rush Creek Distilling