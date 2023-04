Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Rockford IceHogs of course are known for playing hockey, but they also give back to the community. Tomorrow, April 8 the IceHogs will be having a live post game Screw City jersey auction. All the proceeds will go to the IceHogs Community Fund which allows the IceHogs to provide grants to 12 local organizations. For more information, please head to icehogs.com/screwcity.