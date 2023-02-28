Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We love hanging out with Liz Hiemstra from Womanspace and she’s sharing an amazing event and scholarship opportunity for Fire Arts students. On Saturday, March 11th Womanspace is presenting Luna Fest which is a festival with films by and for women. The films are inspirational short films about women. There will be raffle prizes and unique gifts from Gallery2Go. The event is at the RPL Nordlof Center in Rockford. She is also talking about an amazing scholarship for fine arts high school students. The scholarship is for high school seniors that are pursuing fine arts in Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson, and Ogle counties. The deadline is April 15th and the scholarship is $1000. For more information on Luna Fest and the scholarship, check out womanspace-rockford.org/LUNAFEST.