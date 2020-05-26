The Rockford Area Arts Council proves that art really is for everyone! Executive Producer Mary tells us how COVID-19 has affected the arts in the Rockford area, and how to support when things are back up and running!
To help support arts in the area, and to keep up with updates, visit artsforeveryone.com.
Support Your Local Artists with Rockford Area Arts Council
The Rockford Area Arts Council proves that art really is for everyone! Executive Producer Mary tells us how COVID-19 has affected the arts in the Rockford area, and how to support when things are back up and running!