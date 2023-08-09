Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s Wine Wednesday and tonight we have a wine that is perfect for your sweet tooth. This is Massbach Ridge Winery’s Berry Sweet red. As you can tell from the name, it is a sweet red wine that starts with their grape wine and is sweetened with blackberry juice. This wine is great to end you summer with and it is best paired with a fresh fruit salad. Michelle surprises Taminique by telling her the Abraham family fruit salad recipe. Would you eat a fruit salad with sour cream? You can get every Wine Wednesday wine at Massbach Ridge Winery. You can visit them at 8837 S Massbach Rd, Elizabeth, IL. You can also check them out online at massbachridge.com.

Sponsored By Massbach Ridge Winery