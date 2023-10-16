Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Taminique and Sydney are excited to be talking about their eventful weekends! Starting off, Sydney had her opening weekend for The Haunting of Hill House at the Vince Carney Community Theatre in Rochelle. She says that it was an amazing opening weekend, and she was excited for Michelle to come out and support her on opening night. Taminique is excited to see the show this Friday for their closing weekend. Then on Sunday, Sydney and her mom went to see the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie. She absolutely loved it and she was so excited to see everyone dressed up, trading friendship bracelets, and singing along to Taylor Swift’s most iconic songs. Taminique loved getting to spend her weekend home in Ohio. She flew home on Friday and spent some time shopping with her mom, eating breakfast with her sister, and watching the Twitches movies with her grandma. We would love to hear how you spent your weekend by sharing your pictures on Facebook!