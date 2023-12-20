Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Tis the season for rocking ugly sweaters! Tad More Tailoring is encouraging everyone to get into the holiday spirit and support sustainable fashion. Social media marketing coordinator Claire Dahlhauser is with us tonight to share how local Rockford businesses are teaming up to spread holiday cheer through ugly sweaters. She tells us how Goodwill donated a lot of sweaters to Tad More Tailoring and they upcycled them before showcasing them all over Rockford. People are encouraged to go see all the sweaters and voting for their favorite. On December 22, Tad More Tailoring will select a winner and the winner will get to keep the ugly sweater they voted for. You can check out the map to see where the sweaters will be located on their website at tmtailor.com. Claire and Michelle are also playing a game of ‘Finish the Holiday Lyric.’ If you know of any fun games you would like for us to play for Game Day, send us an email at gds@fox39.com!