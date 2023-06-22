Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We are back at the Volo Museum and marketing director Jim Wojdyla is walking us through some of the 45 unique exhibits at the Volo Museum. Jim shares a fun story about their party room and how it used to be a petting zoo a long time ago. He says that it went from a ‘farm animal room to a party animal room.’ Next, we’re taken to the train from the movie ‘Wild Wild West.’ Jim says that it’s not just a movie train, it’s also an antique train from the 19th century. Volo also has other movie trains like the one from Inception. A new movie vehicle at the Volo Museum is a car from the Fast and Furious 8 movie. The car is a stunt car, so Jim was able to show where the bullets were meant to go in the movie. The way it works is they drilled holes in the car and placed explosives inside so when the buttons were pushed it looked like it was being shot. Jim also gave a sneak peek into the new 9-hole mini golf course. They will also be adding a picnic area for people to stop and enjoy. Finally, Michelle was taken up into a giant shopping cart which Volo Museum plans to use for rides. Volo Museum is open everyday this summer. Make sure to check them out at volocars.com.