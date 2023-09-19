Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

We’re nearing the end of summer, but the fun will continue nonetheless. Lino’s will be hosting one last summer event, Lino’s Grand Tour of Italy. You have the chance to taste 36 of Italy’s finest wines as you dine on their homemade Italian sandwiches. During your wine tour, you’ll be able to enjoy a live musical performance from Vince Amore and shop at their Italian Market. The event will take place on Sunday, September 24th from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and tickets are required. You’re able to purchase tickets to Lino’s Grand Tour of Italy Wine Tasting at https://linos815.com/wine.

Sponsored by Lino’s Restaurant