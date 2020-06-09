Take a Trip to Cleveland for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Good Day Stateline
Posted: / Updated:

We get to talk to CEO Greg Harris, about the educational resources that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has to offer. There’s tons of music to explore, items to shop, and facts to learn. You can find them all at rockhall.com.
Stay tuned for their opening date this summer!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michelle Abraham

Facebook Instagram YouTube