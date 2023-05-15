Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We are kicking off mental health awareness week with a delicious and relaxing Let’s Try It. Our first product is the Mightylicious cookies. These cookies are non gmo, gluten free, and kosher. They were invented by a woman named Carolyn who was diagnosed with Celiac disease but wanted a gluten free cookie that didn’t crumble. These cookies were absolutely delicious, and the oatmeal raisin was our personal favorite. Next on our list we have the Per Se non-alcoholic cocktails. Per Se drinks are all natural and are lightly carbonated. The cocktails still have that great taste, just without the alcohol. Finally, we have the Eli + Elm pillow. This pillow helps you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed. All of these products are amazing and make for a perfect relaxing evening.