Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Gro Community is a counseling service that strives to help boys struggling with behavior issues and men who have been involved with the criminal justice system. Their motto states that they are ‘Molding boys and healing broken men.’ They offer services such as counseling and gun violence prevention. Chief marketing director Kweisi Gharreau lost his little brother to gun violence, so he feels inspired to prevent it. July is national Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and Gro Community is celebrating with a Summer Night of Poetry event! The event will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and it is an open mic open for everyone. To learn more about Gro Community’s inspiring mission, please visit grocommunity.org. We’re also making strawberry banana Nutella wraps for Air Fry Day! Check out our recipe below

Ingredients

One tortilla

Chocolate Hazelnut spread

One Banana

Strawberry slices

Directions

Spread Chocolate hazelnut spread on tortilla

Slice strawberries and then place banana and strawberries in the middle

Roll the tortilla

Air Fry for 8 minutes at 350F