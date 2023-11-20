Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The holidays can be a stressful time so it’s important to find some time to prioritize self-care and relaxation. Tonight, we’re showing off three products that will take your self-care to the next level. Starting off we have the Poof Patch. These patches heal and smooth blemishes as well as reduce redness and swelling. They come in super cute designs, and they work in just 24 hours. To learn more about Poof Patches, you can visit their website at poofpatch.com. Next, we’re trying out the Toga Towel. This towel is a hands-free wearable towel that works great for those who need to get things done when they get out of the shower. It has quick drying fabric along with an oversized front pocket. You can order one for yourself by heading to toga-towel.com. Lastly, we have the Unplug Soy Candles. These candles can be custom made which makes them great gifts for businesses. They offer 19 different scents, and they have a 75-80 hour burn time. Our scent is the peppermint mocha, and it is perfect for Christmas time. You can see all the customizing options by checking out their website at unplugsoycandles.com.