Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Old Settlers Days in Rockton is just about ready to kick off their 84th Old Settlers Days festival! The festival kicks off next weekend from June 15-18 and there will be so much to experience and explore. Old Settlers Days is a charity fundraiser for the Rockton Lions.

The festival will include activities such as musical acts, fairground rides, a hefty 50/50, a parade, and a 5k run. On Saturday June 17, the OSD 5k race will start at 8:00am and the parade will begin at 12:00pm on Main Street.

Old Settlers Days is excited to welcome back the ‘Cadillac of Carnivals’ Skinners Amusements. On Thursday June 15 and Saturday June 17, the carnival will be having a $25 wristband special. Wristband purchase is only good on the day of purchase.

The headlining acts for the festival are Mitchell Tenpenny, Marcus King, Jackson Dean, and Josh Turner. Concert tickets are $30 and the general admission tickets are only $6. Festival tickets may be bought online or at the gate, but presale tickets are only available on their website.

If you’re looking to score some free tickets to the Old Settlers Days Festival, the Rock River Valley Blood Center is hosting the Rockton Lions OSD Blood Drive and they’re offering free tickets to everyone who donates blood. The blood drive will be held Thursday June 15 from 1:00-8:00pm at the American Center located at 221 W Main Street, Rockton Il.

To learn more about the festival or to preorder your tickets, check out oldsettlersdays.com.