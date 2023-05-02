Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and Mary’s Market wants to celebrate moms by giving them a special brunch. Mary’s Market is teaming up with Tebala Event Center on Sunday May 14th from 10am-3pm for the pop-up brunch event. The menu is jam packed with all of the brunch favorites and includes a cash bar with mimosa and Bloody Mary stations. Tickets are $45 for adults, $14 for kids ages 4-12 and free for kids under 3. There will also be a photobooth with fun photo op moments. You can purchase tickets and learn more by heading to marysmarket.com/mothersdayevent/. Reservations are on a first come first served basis.