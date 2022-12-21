Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place.

They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.

Nichole and Andrea are also playing a fun Christmas movie guessing game with us using emojis. If you want to learn more about Greater Freeport Partnership and their mission head to greaterfreeport.com