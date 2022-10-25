Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Tonight, we’re at Edwards Apple Orchard trying apple flavors and talking about Red Ribbon week with the Boone County Drug Preventative Coalition. The BCDPC is using Red Ribbon week to encourage young people to turn to healthier activities over drugs. Teens Sutton and Matalin share some of their favorite wholesome fall activities such as carving pumpkins, seeing a movie with friends, and going to a haunted house. We’re also playing a game that tests our apple knowledge. To check out more from the Boone County Drug Preventative head to bcdpc.org