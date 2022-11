Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Tonight, we’re chatting with Naveen Andrews about ‘The Cleaning Lady’ and the relationship he has with his character and co-stars. Naveen tells us how he navigates playing a criminal character and the mindset he needs to get in to play that role. He also talks about the comedic environment him, and his co-stars have despite acting in such a serious show. You can catch ‘The Cleaning Lady’ on Monday nights on FOX39.