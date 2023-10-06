Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This week, Taminique is taking a look at the immersive art exhibit Somnium: The Book of Water Myths and Legends. It is a big multi-media exhibit that utilizes visual art, music, dance, and animation to create a beautiful experience. They are hosting their second year in Rockford and their goal is to lead viewers through a story and journey. They have about 20 artists that work on the murals, writing, dance, and flow. Somnium also works with high school students to teach them how to put the show together. They chose the Water theme because Rockford is on the river and they thought it fit very well. To purchase tickets to the productions you can visit mentesextremofilas.com. If you know of any place you think Taminique should check out, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.