Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Every week Taminique heads out to explore Rockford and this week she is checking out Sonny’s Place. Sonny’s Place is both a restaurant and a culinary school. Taminique thinks it’s awesome that students get to learn in the same place delicious food is made every day. Sonny’s Place specializes in Southern cuisine. Taminique is trying out the chicken and waffles and the fries. She can’t believe how great all the food is. You can visit them at 1659 North Alpine Road, Rockford Il. You can also check them out at sonnysplacerockford.com. Let us know what you think Taminique should check out!