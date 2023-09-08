Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Fall weather is here which means it is time to hit up the apple orchards! Tonight, Taminique is checking out Edwards Apple Orchard West to see all they have to offer. She loved getting to feed the animals at the petting zoo with the goats and chickens. Then she went to pick some fruit and she was excited to learn that they offer more than just apples for their fruit picking. Lastly, she went to the Edwards store to see all that they had. She saw that they offer more than just groceries with their clothing section. Taminique also got to try an apple cider donut for the very first time which of course is a staple when visiting an apple orchard. If you know of any place you think Taminique should check out, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.