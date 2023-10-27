Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Taminique is getting into the spooky spirit for this week’s Tam on the Town by checking out the gothic gift shop Wolf Hallow Gift Shoppe. First, she checks out what she calls the ‘homey’ part of the store where they have a ton of home good items including specialty teas and coffees, along with home décor. Then she heads over to her favorite part of the store with all the clothing. She found a lot of adorable hats, scarves, sweaters, and more. Taminique also loves the handmade jewelry offered at Wolf Hallow. To check out more from Wolf Hallow Gift Shoppe, you can check out their website wolfhollowoddities.com or you can visit them at 3800 E State St Ste 103, Rockford, Il. If you know of any place you think Taminique should check out, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.