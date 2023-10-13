Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Taminique loves getting to explore the Stateline area and tonight she’s getting into the fall spirit at the Lindberg Pumpkin Patch. Her first stop was to play at the 3 different bouncy houses they have. Then she went to the photo op area which she says is great to take pictures with your family and friends. Next, she showed off the corn maze and then headed to the petting zoo. Finally, she went to the store where she was impressed with the amount of décor and food options. If you know of any place you think Taminique should check out, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.