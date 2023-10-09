Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

One of our favorite parts of Mondays is getting to share what we did over the weekend. Taminique kicked off her weekend with Sarah from Poplar Grove Floral to help with a Quinceanera she was arranging for. They arranged flowers for the table and the venue, and it even matched the girl’s dress. Then on Sunday she went to the Cider and Cinnamon event where she picked up a great smelling candle. Then she went home and made homemade blueberry muffins to enjoy for breakfast. Michelle kicked off her weekend by babysitting her niece and nephews. They finally got to make the milkshakes she’s been waiting to make with them, and her nephew Anderson shared his birthday wish list with her. Then, she went to the Jo Koy comedy show with her friend Tosha. On Sunday, Michelle went to Salt + Sol with Emily for a sauna appointment. We would love to hear how you spent your weekend by sharing your pictures on Facebook!