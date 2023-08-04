Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Volcano Falls Adventure Park has been on Taminique’s list of places to visit ever since she moved to Rockford and now, she gets to go! Taminique starts off at the batting cages and she says that she could spend all day there because she was having so much fun. Then she went to go play mini golf. Volcano Falls Adventure Park has two mini golf courses. They have the Volcano course and the Palm course and both courses cost $10. After the golf course, she hit up the go-carts. Taminique had a fun time on the go-cart track although she did lose to some kids while she was there. Taminique thinks that it’s cool that Volcano Falls has tracks for both little kids and big kids. Volcano Falls also is a great place for birthday parties. They offer a Silver Party Package and a Gold Party Package. Each package includes two hours in the party room, food, arcade credits, and at least one attraction for 10 guests. To learn more about Volcano Falls Adventure Park, please visit volcanofalls.com.