Taminique is back with another adventure and tonight she is learning how to ride a horse at Lockwood Park. Nicole gave Taminique a complete demonstration on how to ride the horse and she had an amazing time. Lockwood Park offers horse riding lessons for ages 3 and up. You can visit Lockwood Park to try lessons for yourself at 5201 Safford Rd, Rockford Illinois. You can also visit them online at lockwoodpark.com.