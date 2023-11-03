Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

or this week’s Tam on the Town, Taminique is at First Cut Barber College to learn all about their business, and she tries her hand at styling hair. First Cut Barber College is the newest barber college in Rockford Illinois, and they are dedicated to educating the next generation of aspiring barbers. CEO Scherri Matlock-Kelly is showing Taminique how to cut and style a Roaring 20’s inspired look. To learn more about First Cut Barber College, make sure to check out their website thefirstcutbarbercollege.com. If you know of any place you think Taminique should check out, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.