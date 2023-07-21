Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

What’s better than a candle? A candle you custom made yourself! Taminique made her way to AR Workshop Rockford to make her very own candle. AR Workshop Rockford is a DIY Boutique where visitors can make their own décor. Taminique chose to make a candle and she was walked through every step of the process. She got to choose the color, scent, and name for her candle. She was also able to take it home the same day! You can visit AR Workshop at 6738 Broadcast Parkway, Loves Park, IL or you can check them out online at arworkshop.com.