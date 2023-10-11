Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Today is Southern Food Heritage Day and to celebrate, Taminique is showing off Sarge’s Shrimp and Grits Sauce. Sarge’s Shrimp and Grits sauce was started by Chef Julius West. Julius spent a lot of time traveling as a child because his father was an Air Force Sargeant, but he developed a deep love of food. When he started a food truck and when his shrimp and grits became a quick favorite, he decided to start selling his sauce. Their website offers the Shrimp and Grits sauce along with the Sarge’s Kit which comes with the sauce and Yellow Stone Ground Grits. You can check out their website at easyshrimpandgrits.com. Taminique and Michelle love the way it tastes, and Michelle went so far as to say it was the best thing she’s tasted in a week.