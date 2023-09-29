Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

For this week’s Tam on the Town, Taminique is trying out pottery at Three Ravens Pottery. Three Ravens Pottery is a pottery studio in Rockford that offers classes for people of every level. Whether you’re looking to try something fun or to improve your skills in the craft, it is a great place for anyone interested in pottery. Taminique had such a great time making a bowl and she can’t wait to see how it turns out when it finishes drying. Three Ravens Pottery is located at 1009 5th Ave, Rockford, IL. If you know of any place you think Taminique should check out, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.