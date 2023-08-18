Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s Friday which means it’s time for Taminique to discover another part of the Stateline area. Tonight, she is at Rocktown Adventures to learn how to kayak. She learned the best paddling techniques, safety tips, and how to enter and exit a kayak. Taminique had so much fun and said that she would spend all day on the boat if she could. Rocktown Adventures is a great place to take kayaking lessons for any level. They are located at 313 N Madison St, Rockford IL or you can check them out online at rocktownadventures.com.