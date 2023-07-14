Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Summer is still here so it is still the perfect time to head to a water park. Taminique checked out Hurricane Harbor Rockford to see everything they have to offer. The first slide she gets on is the Riptide Rush which is a 45-foot drop. She was really scared but she absolutely loved the slide. She says that the scariest part is the anticipation of walking up the stairs. Taminique’s next slide is the Bermuda Triangle. She thought this slide would be calmer than the last one, but she found that it was still a little scary. Next, she stopped to get something to eat. She starts off with the shark attack funnel cake which she found delicious, and sharks are her favorite animal. Then she moves on to the bacon mac and cheese hot dog. Taminique says that she has never had a hot dog with mac and cheese on it, but it also was very tasty. To learn more about Hurricane Harbor in Rockford, head to sixflags.com.