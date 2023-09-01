Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Taminique is back for another Tam on the Town and this week she is checking out Food Truck Tuesday at Nicholas Conservatory. Food Truck Tuesdays will be active until October 29th and tonight Taminique is hanging out with VeeDubs to help make some cocktails. First, she makes a tequila-based drink with mango mix and chamoy. She was very impressed by how fast she was able to make them and get the lids on. Then she chats with Paul to learn about how he came up with the idea of a mobile cocktail bar. If you know of any place you think Taminique should check out, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.