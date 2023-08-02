Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s time for Wine Wednesday again and tonight we’re trying the Windsong White from Massbach Ridge Winery. This wine is an oak-aged dry white wine from the St. Pepin grape. It has a crisp taste that is best paired with a creamy pasta dish such as chicken alfredo. Taminique points out that she isn’t very good at pairing wines with food, but she can definitely see why it would pair well with creamy pasta. You can get every Wine Wednesday wine at Massbach Ridge Winery. You can visit them at 8837 S Massbach Rd, Elizabeth, IL. You can also check them out online at massbachridge.com.