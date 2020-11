We go across the street to Taylor + Max, a children’s boutique where style and sustainability come together. Each piece of clothing, toys, books, etc. are made from sustainably sourced materials and companies. Owner Lisa explains her story and why it’s so important to support local and black owned businesses. Taylor + Max is located at 100 W Main St. in Rockton. Make sure to check out their website and Facebook page for information on hours and ordering for the holidays.