Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, with some Taylor Swift rumors. We know for sure Taylor is releasing a new album on October 21st called ‘Midnights’ but she’s also been re-recording her first six albums. One of those albums, ‘Reputation,’ hasn’t come out just yet, but the rumor is once we get the ‘Taylor’s Version,’ it will include a diss track collab with Drake. It was originally recorded in 2017 but did not make the cut on the final album release. It is unclear who the diss track is about, but fans believe it is about Kanye and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Also tonight, we are talking about Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez’s new children’s book ‘Con Pollo, and why Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don’t have closed doors for their bathrooms. Check out these stories and more on inside our Instagram story on Instagram.