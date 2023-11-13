Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Taylor Swift is back to her Eras Tour after taking a two-month break and Travis Kelce came along with her. At one of her concerts in Buenos Aires Argentina she was performing her closing song ‘Karma’ but changed the lyric from ‘Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me’ to ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.’ Also tonight, the 2024 Grammy nominations have officially been announced. SZA is leading the pack this year with nine nominations. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo were all given six nominations. Finally, the Golden Bachelor could possibly have a Golden Bachelorette. Faith was eliminated last week but said that she would love to be considered for the Golden Bachelorette if they have one. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.